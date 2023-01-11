The Skagit Valley Food Co-op kicked off the new year with a $100,000 donation to Viva Farms.
The donation came about after the co-op’s Board of Trustees asked about how the co-op could make healthy food more accessible and how it could play a larger role in local agriculture and food resiliency, according to a news release.
“One of the driving forces behind starting our co-op and co-ops across the country is localizing our foods,” Co-op General Manager Tony White said in an email. “We want our produce to be grown by small farmers that we know and have a relationship with.”
Founded in 2009, Viva Farms is a nonprofit Skagit Valley organic farm and beginning farmer support organization.
The organization has grown from five farms on 8 acres in 2009 to 42 farms on 119 acres.
The plan is to use the funding to create a capital funding program to buy additional land, build infrastructure and help farmers get equipment, Viva Farms Executive Director Michael Frazier said.
“Our goal is to help access $5 million over the next five years,” he said.
Frazier said the organization is in talks with other potential funding partners.
Frazier said he appreciates the flexibility the co-op gave Viva in how the funding can be used because finding the funds to purchase land, infrastructure and equipment can be difficult for the nonprofit.
White said the co-op would have hated for Viva to be in a situation where it needs a key piece of equipment—such as a tractor—and not be able to use the funding because of certain conditions.
“Farming is a nimble business,” he said.
Supporting Viva Farms was an easy decision for the co-op, said White.
“When we started to explore ways to support our local agricultural system, we identified Viva as an entity already doing much of what we hoped to impact,” White said in his email. “So, the decision was made that we did not need to re-invent the wheel. Instead we can add horsepower to an organization that aligns with our values and is already doing it right.”
The donation came from the the co-op’s new Growing Good Fund.
“The Board established the Growing Good Fund to cement the Co-op’s legacy in the Valley, with a strong focus on the cooperative principle ‘Concern for Community,’” a news release stated.
Viva Farms and the co-op will be hosting a free event to celebrate their partnership.
Local farmers will share their stories and White will speak about the importance of this partnership to the future of food in Skagit County.
The event will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon.
