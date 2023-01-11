Viva Farms
Buy Now

A field of snow peas in June 2020 at Viva Farms west of Burlington.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

The Skagit Valley Food Co-op kicked off the new year with a $100,000 donation to Viva Farms.

The donation came about after the co-op’s Board of Trustees asked about how the co-op could make healthy food more accessible and how it could play a larger role in local agriculture and food resiliency, according to a news release.


— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.