Students in three pilot communities to explore forestry careers and social equity through data and hands-on projects 

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) and American Forests, the nation's oldest national nonprofit conservation organization, today announced a new partnership on an innovative initiative to expand American Forests' Tree Equity program into smaller, more rural communities and provide environmental education focused on careers in urban and community forestry to hundreds of youth. The program aims to identify and tackle disparities in tree canopy cover in three communities where Weyerhaeuser employees live and work and provide replicable best practices for communities nationwide. Students in those communities will learn about environmental justice issues and design a green project that gives them a window into the field of forestry. 


