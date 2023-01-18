Soaring Egg Prices

Eggs are displayed at a grocery store Jan. 11 in Marietta, Ga. Driven up in part by a wave of avian flu, egg prices soared 25% just from November to December.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 6.2% in December from a year earlier, a sixth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures will continue to cool.

The latest year-over-year figure was down from 7.3% in November and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the government said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, dropped 0.5% from November to December.


