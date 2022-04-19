Anacortes students are making progress despite challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought over the past couple years, but more work is needed, district Superintendent Justin Irish said.
Irish and his leadership team presented a State of the School District at an Anacortes Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday, April 14, and talked about what recent years have meant for the schools and the students.
“It’s been a rough couple years, but I’m proud of where we’ve come and where we’re going,” Irish said.
The district has about 2,500 students and 400 staff members. Enrollment has fallen, and staffing remains a challenge. But expectations remain high for students, even as the district works to make up for lost time and education and bring students back up to speed, Irish said. There is also a focus on caring for the social and emotional needs of the students and staff.
In addition to education that may have been missed during the pandemic, COVID-19 caused a sharp increase in absences and a reduction in enrollment that led to less money from the state, Irish said. Recruitment of staff also remains a major problem. Bus drivers are one of the biggest needs, Irish said.
The district wants to focus on measurable goals, which is one reason it brought on Brandon Lagerquist, the district’s director of assessment, research and evaluation. He can analyze the data, which will show where the district is meeting goals and where more work is needed.
Lagerquist talked about how students are doing in terms of academics, such as through state testing. Students took state assessments this fall after not having them since 2019. Scores were done, just like they were across the state, and students still ranked higher across all grade levels than the state average.
“Any learning that hasn’t taken place in Anacortes has been mirrored across the state,” he said.
The district is also working on improving curriculum and materials, said Angie Miller, director of teaching and learning. The district recently had four advisory committees to help update curriculum and pathways for students that want advanced learning.
There are other subjects and pathways, especially at the high school, that need work. There will be ample chances for the community to get involved, she said.
The district currently has 379 students who need special education services, according to Shannon Gilbert, the district’s director of inclusive services. Some are not in the school buildings because those services cover ages birth to 21.
There are also those who are being served through partnership programs, such as through the Salish Sea Deaf School in Burlington.
As for finances, the district’s budget this year is just under $43 million, said Mike Sullivan, district executive director of finance and operations.
Of that, about 57% comes from the state’s basic education fund, another 19% comes from state and federal grants and other funding, and 21% comes from local levies, he said.
Sulivan went through an audit last spring, just after being hired, and said it was one of the cleanest audits he’s ever done.
Two of the district’s student board representatives also talked to the assembled crowd. Each of the district’s four student representatives does a year-long research project involving interviews, data analysis and advice for the district moving forward.
Cassius Tossavainen talked about the importance of extracurricular activities and how to get students more involved.
For some, cost is a big issue, he said.
There are scholarships available, but many students don’t know about them or feel uncomfortable asking for help. Providing more information and making the process easier could help, he said.
Student Annaly Ellis talked about trauma-informed practices. By introducing more support with professionals, the district can better help students facing trauma and other mental health challenges, she said.
It comes down to one-on-one support. The partnership with Island Health is a great start and needs to be expanded to help more students, she said.
Marta McClintock also gave an update on the Anacortes Schools Foundation, which helps fund programs in the district. It is hosting many of its normal events this year, including the Ready to Learn Fair, the Celebrate the Season dinner and fair and its annual scholarship night.
The foundation is set to give out 148 scholarships totaling more than $350,000 this year to Anacortes High School seniors and graduates, she said.
