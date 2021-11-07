Burlington-Edison High School students Sage Mailhiot and Colonel (Cobe) Betz IV are the Burlington Morning Rotary Students of the Month for October, according to a news release.
Mailhiot is the daughter of Sarah Bishop and John Mailhiot. She maintains a 4.0 grade-point average while taking AP Calculus, AP Literature and AP Government.
She runs on the cross-country and track teams, is a member of Green Club, Key Club, Varsity in Volunteering, Social Justice and Choir and is a mentor.
Mailhiot plans to attend college.
Betz is the son of Stacey and Colonel III Betz. He maintains a 4.0 GPA while taking AP courses in Psychology and Calculus. He is an AP Scholar with Distinction, which means that he scored 3.5 or higher on all AP tests he has taken.
He participates in tennis (as team captain), golf and soccer and was the Mathematician of the Year his freshman year.
Betz is in the process of applying to attend a four-year college.
