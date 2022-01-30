...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt becoming southwest this
evening.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Piper Raupp and Brennan MacKay are the Burlington Morning Rotary Students of the Month for January from Burlington-Edison High School, according to a news release.
Raupp maintains a 4.0 grade-point average while taking AP and honors classes. She is a member of the golf team and participates in Drama, Key Club, Science Olympiad, Leadership, Mentorship, Choir, FFA and National Honor Society.
Raupp has been accepted to Western Washington University. She will major in English and minor in film.
MacKay has a 3.994 GPA and is enrolled in three AP classes and advanced welding and woodworking. He has been a member of the tennis and soccer teams since his freshman year, and has participated in Choir and National Honor Society.
MacKay works at his family’s corn stand during the summer. He plans to do a two-year mission trip after graduation and then attend a four-year university to major in engineering or dentistry.
Whitman College honors local students
Rachel Husband and Shannon Husband, both Burlington-Edison grads, and Mount Vernon graduate Alexa Grechishkin all earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, according to a news release.
This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
