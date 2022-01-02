Burlington-Edison High School seniors Jordyn Smith and Ryan Luvera are the Burlington Morning Rotary students for the month of November, according to a news release.
Smith is the daughter of Mary and Roosevelt. She has a 3.97 grade-point average and has taken numerous AP and Honors classes.
She is involved in the Mentor program, Natural Helpers and Honor Society. She is on track to be a 12-varsity letter athlete in track, basketball and volleyball.
With the volleyball team, she has been to state three times, won two district championships, made second team all-conference and the all-state team. During her junior year in track, she ranked fourth in state for the javelin.
Smith plans to pursue a major in engineering in college.
Luvera is the son of Janae and Daniel. He maintains a 3.96 GPA while navigating AP classes, starring in plays with the Drama Department and serving as Secretary/Treasurer at Burlington-Edison.
He is in Honor Society, Social Justice Club, Choir and a founding member of the Green Club. Luvera plans to attend the University of Washington as a biology major, and go into research or teaching in secondary or postsecondary education.
Maya McBride and Luke Bowser are the Burlington Morning Rotary students of the month for December.
McBride is the daughter of Melissa and Dan. She has a 3.94 GPA.
She has participated in drama for four years and is serving as its president, is a Natural Helper and a member of National Honor Society. She plans on majoring in English and becoming a teacher at the University of Idaho in its Honors program.
Bowser is the son of Susan and Brian. He maintains a 3.78 GPA while taking AP and Honors classes and working part-time.
He has participated in the mentor program, track and lacrosse. He was named 20-21 Northwest League first-team midfielder in lacrosse. Bowser has committed to Ohio-Wesleyan University to play lacrosse and study business.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.