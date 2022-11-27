Burlington Morning Rotary has named Ian Powers and Gabriela (Gigi) Searle as September students of the month.
Powers is the son of Paula and Jay Powers. He has earned a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average at Burlington-Edison High School while being involved in varsity tennis, varsity baseball and varsity basketball.
He is an AP Scholar and is a state champion golfer. Outside of school, Powers does volunteer service for youth basketball. He plans on studying engineering in college.
Searle is the daughter of Jake and Tina Searle. She has maintained a 3.94 cumulative GPA while participating in Honor Society, Natural Helpers, Mentors and Green Club and also playing on the varsity tennis team.
This year, she is serving as ASB President and FFA Vice President. Searle volunteers with packing food with Interact Club and youth tennis. She plans to attend college to become a physician.
Lopez, Granger
honored for October
Natalia Lopez and Luke Granger are the Burlington Morning Rotary Students of the Month for October from Burlington-Edison High School.
Lopez maintains a 3.4 grade-point average while taking AP and honors classics. She is a cheerleader, Mentor, a member of ASB Leadership and is the Senior Class secretary.
Lopez said she hopes to attend a four-year college to pursue a teaching degree.
Granger has a 3.93 GPA while taking AP courses in literature, government and chemistry.
He is DECA vice president and a member of choir, Green Club, National Honor Society Natural Helpers, Key Club and Yearbook. Granger also plays on the tennis and track and field teams.
Granger said he plans to attend college to study neuroscience and become a neurologist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.