Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some districts are holding their school board meetings electronically, while others are holding them in a combination of in person and online. For information, visit district websites.
n The Anacortes School Board will meet for a work session at 3 p.m. and for a regular session at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
n The Concrete School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, for a work session and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.
n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.
n The La Conner School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
