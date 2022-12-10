Those who have signed up for the Fidalgo Fly Fishers' annual Introduction to Fly Fishing class will have an opportunity to learn from a top-notch fly-tier.
Phil Latendresse of Anacortes recently earned a Gold Fly Tying Skills Award from Fly Fishers International.
"It's going to be a lot of fun," Latendresse said of teaching a portion of the class. "I believe we are going to tie some sort of chromonid."
In earning a Gold Fly Tying Skills Award, Latendresse was required to choose seven flies from a list of 14 and tie three samples of each.
He tied the royal Wulff dry fly, the rusty rat salmon/steelhead fly, the no hackle dry fly, the muddler minnow, the Lady Caroline Atlantic salmon/steelhead fly, the invicta wet fly and the general practitioner steelhead fly.
He also had to tie three samples of three flies of his choosing.
"I decided to tie three bass flies, a popper, duckling and crawdad," Latendresse said. "The duckling was an articulated fly. That was the most advanced fly I've ever done. To try and get three of those identical, well, it wasn't easy."
He said the crawdad was a combination of about six different flies.
"I'd watch these YouTube videos on fly tying and be like, 'Oh, I like how that looks' and 'that would look good.' So I just kind of ended up putting my own together for the crawdad," he said.
Latendresse said he tried tying a couple other flies, but they just didn't work out.
On one, he simply couldn't get the wings right. So, he scrapped that fly and moved on.
After tying the flies, Latendresse sent them to Jim Ferguson, a Fly Fishers International evaluator in Oregon, who critiqued the flies.
"That was actually kind of fun," Latendresse said. "I mean, when I packed them up and sent them off, I knew they were as good as they were going to get and they were either going to like them or not."
The flies were well received and Latendresse received one of the highest scores ever recorded.
"I was pretty tickled," he said. "All that time and effort really paid off."
Before being able to try for a Gold Fly Tying Skills Award, Latendresse had to earn both bronze and silver awards, which he did in 2020 and 2021.
"I decided to just get totally immersed, Latendresse said of tying flies for others to evaluate. "It was kind of a big deal. Most of those flies, I had tied before of something similar to them, plus when I started it was during COVID so I really wasn't doing anything else.
"I was actually pretty excited when I got the bronze award. Then I decided to go for the silver and eventually the gold."
To earn the awards, flies must be tied with precision.
"These guys get out the micrometer and they measure stuff to make sure you are doing it right," Latendresse said. "And then just to make it interesting, you have to do tie three identical flies.
"So I ended up buying a micrometer. They had to be that exact."
Latendresse retired in 2018 after a career in insurance, and has been a member of the Fidalgo Fly Fishers for about five years.
He began fly fishing decades ago while living in Spokane, and tying his own flies was just a natural progression.
"I have hardly ever caught a fish on someone else's fly," Latendresse said. "Tying flies became my wintertime activity."
Registration for Introduction to Fly Fishing, which is held in partnership with Skagit Valley College, is underway. The cost is $225.
The class is 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, from Jan. 4 to March 15. There are also three optional Saturday classes.
To register, visit the college's course catalog at skagit.edu/continuing-community-education/.
All necessary equipment is provided by the Fidalgo Fly Fishers.
