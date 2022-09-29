MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs Athletic Hall of Fame will begin Saturday the process of re-inducting its current members.
The Bulldogs Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet will start with a meet and greet at 5 p.m. at Bertelsen Winery (20598 Starbird Road) with a ceremony at 6.
Cost of $20 includes dinner. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
"A group of alumni wanted to engage our alumni and honor our past," Mount Vernon High School Athletic Director Jordan Sneva said. "So we begin our journey of re-inducting all members of the Athletic Hall of Fame via a special banquet."
Sneva said when an athlete meets the necessary criteria for the hall of fame, their picture is placed on the wall outside the gym.
"And that's it," he said. "It would be nice if after four, five, 10 years they could come back with their families or whatever and reflect on their time at Mount Vernon and to maybe connect with their coaches and those types of things.
"We have never done that. These people are already in the hall and now it's time to really recognize them."
He said those who have recently graduated aren't going to be honored for at least a decade.
"We have a lot of people to get through," Sneva said. "This is the first one, so we are going to learn and grow and ask questions."
This year's honorees include soccer coach Gary Warman; football and baseball player Brett Nelson ('86); state champion wrestler Julian Reynoso ('92); soccer player Veronica Flores ('98); tennis and basketball player Kay Quall ('82); and five-time state swimming champion Dale Jewett ('51).
The 1997 state championship girls' soccer team and the undefeated 1970 football team will also be honored.
This is just the first of such banquets to honor past Mount Vernon athletes.
"We have a lot of work to do, and it might take 15 to 20 years to catch up," Sneva said. "But it's worth honoring our alumni and reconnecting them to Mount Vernon High School."
