Marybel Mapa and Rylan Leonhardt have been named Mount Vernon High School Students of the Month for December by the Rotary Club of Mount Vernon, according to a news release.
Mapa is the daughter of Amour Mapa Melodee Mapa. She has a 4.0 grade-point average while taking Running Start classes, and hopes to transfer to a university to study to become a physical therapist.
Mapa enjoys weight lifting and working out.
Leonhardt’s parents are Erin and Health Leonhardt. He has a 4.0 GPA while taking Advance Placement classes.
Leonhardt is the treasurer for DECA, has played soccer for all four season at MVHS, and was manager for the girls soccer team this season. He has worked at Schuh Farms for three years and worked water park inJacksonville, Florida, last summer.
Leonhardt plans on attending a four-year university, possibly Gonzaga or the University of Washington, and says he has been looking into studying engineering.
Leonhardt enjoys traveling, skiing, soccer, boating, crabbing and camping.
