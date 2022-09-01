SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Several Skagit County school districts this year will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students.
These include the Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison, Mount Vernon, La Conner and Concrete districts.
Despite the National School Lunch Program waiver that provided free meals to all students during the COVID-19 pandemic having expired, the districts will be able to continue to offer free meals through what is known as the the USDA Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), and with the help of additional state funding.
“CEP allows us to continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all our students at all of our schools for this coming year and beyond,” Burlington-Edison School District Food Services Director Mark Dalton said. “It’s just through a different program.”
The program covers one breakfast and one lunch per student a day.
CEP is for school districts that have at least 40% of their students qualify for free meals through a variety of assistance programs.
While the federal program reimburses school districts for much of the cost, the state Legislature passed House Bill 1878 in March that in addition to requiring school districts that qualify for CEP take part in the program, it covers the remaining cost.
“The state is also contributing funding,” said Sedro-Woolley School District Food Service and Warehouse Director Allison Johnston. “So that made it more feasible for us to move forward. We wouldn’t have necessarily been able to do it if the state wasn’t also contributing those additional funds to the program.”
The state reimburses districts a certain dollar amount for the number of meals they serve to students who qualify for free meal programs, a lesser amount for those who qualify for reduced-priced meals and less still for those who don’t qualify for meal programs.
“What this program allows us to do is to get reimbursed 67% at the free rate from the USDA and the state has come in and said, ‘OK, we’ll cover the 33% to that free rate,’” Johnston said. “This allows us to financially operate CEP because of what the state has done. The district has no out-of-pocket expenses.”
Last school year, the Sedro-Woolley School District provided an average of 990 breakfasts and 2,600 lunches daily. Johnston estimated the district served about 500 more lunches and about 100 more breakfasts a day than it had the year before.
“Kids are definitely taking advantage of it as they hear about it through their friends and as we share information,” she said. “I expect those numbers to continue to increase this year and we are ready for that.”
Last school year, the Burlington-Edison School District provided 1,259 breakfasts and 1,868 lunches a day.
“For comparison, our numbers in 2018-19, the last full year before COVID, was 592 breakfasts a day and 1,436 lunches,” Dalton said. “(That’s) an overall increase of 54% in participation.”
CEP is a four-year program.
“After four years, we will be reevaluated at that point to see where our poverty level is and see if we will still have access to it,” Dalton said.
Both Johnston and Dalton said being able to continue the free breakfast and lunch program was important to their districts, and praised the Legislature for taking the necessary steps to make sure no child goes hungry.
“This is unique to Washington and we are so fortunate that the state decided to handle it this way,” Dalton said. “This is the path they decided to take in how to give the higher-needs school districts the opportunity to do this. So we are taking advantage of that, just like Sedro-Woolley.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.