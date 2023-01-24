The first of its kind, the SSRMF provides a robust approach for mitigating and managing Science program delivery risks.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Science Safety, a leader in science, STEAM, CTE, and laboratory safety, today announced the launch of the Science Safety Risk Management Framework (SSRMF). The SSRMF is a comprehensive and holistic approach to science safety risk management for schools and school districts.


