Caleb Lara, a sixth grader at Central Elementary School, paints an ornamental maraca Tuesday at the After-School Multi-Language Learners at Central program in Sedro-Woolley. The ornaments made by students in the program will be sent to the Washington Governor's Mansion to be displayed on the governor's tree.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Students at Central Elementary School have been channeling their inner artist while taking part in the Governor's Holiday Tree Ornament Project.
The students were invited to make ornaments for this year’s holiday tree at the Washington Governor’s Mansion in Olympia. First Lady Trudi Inslee selected the theme of "holiday toys" for this year’s tree.
Julie Stemme has 14 students in her After-School Multi-Language Learners program at Central taking part. The students are in grades three through six.
"We got accepted and the kids were very excited," Stemme said. "We picked three traditional Latin toys, ball and cup, maracas and a traditional Latin doll. The students each made two. One will go to the governor, and one will go home with them."
The ball and cup as well as the maracas were molded from clay. And once once dry, colorful paint was applied.
The dolls was made from patterns of cut fabrics of differing colors.
Fifth graders Karlos Munoz and Anthony Albor-Salinas were both busy this week putting the finishing touches on their respective ball and cups.
Both had colorful combinations. Munoz, who used blues, browns and blacks, was pleased with what he created.
"It's pretty good," he said about his cup and ball toy. "It's good to be able to do new stuff that I have never done before."
While he has made Christmas ornaments before, this was his first out of clay and the first destined for the governor's tree.
"That's cool," Munoz said. "And I hope they like the colors. I chose blue for the top and then some mixed colors on the bottom. I just picked some random colors, and it turned out good."
Albor-Salinas was excited his ornament will be hung on the governor's tree.
"All I have left to do is let it dry," he said. "I used black, dark blue, light blue and lime green. Those colors are beautiful. It's going to look good on the tree."
Throngs of visitors will visit the governor’s mansion during the holiday season to see the display of one-of-a-kind ornaments created by about 16 classes of K-12 students from throughout the state.
The group includes a second-grade class at Evergreen Elementary School in Sedro-Woolley.
"This is a very exciting opportunity for our kiddos to be showcased at the governor's mansion," said Central Principal Karissa Sokul. "I know they have been really excited about making these ornaments and they are extremely proud of them."
Stemme had to fill out an application to have her students considered for the program.
Among the items on the application were "Describe your student population and explain how participation in this project would benefit your students" and "What types of ornaments will your students make and how would they reflect the theme of this year?"
The effort was more than worth it.
"They are having a blast," Stemme explained. "This is enrichment and that is really healthy for kids and helps them academically. This group has really been awesome."
