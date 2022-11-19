svh-202211xx-news-Ornaments-1.jpg
Caleb Lara, a sixth grader at Central Elementary School, paints an ornamental maraca Tuesday at the After-School Multi-Language Learners at Central program in Sedro-Woolley. The ornaments made by students in the program will be sent to the Washington Governor's Mansion to be displayed on the governor's tree.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Students at Central Elementary School have been channeling their inner artist while taking part in the Governor's Holiday Tree Ornament Project.

The students were invited to make ornaments for this year’s holiday tree at the Washington Governor’s Mansion in Olympia. First Lady Trudi Inslee selected the theme of "holiday toys" for this year’s tree.


Julie Stemme distributes paint for students Tuesday at the After-School Multi-Language Learners at Central program in Sedro-Woolley.
An ornamental doll lays on a table Tuesday at the After-School Multi-Language Learners at Central program in Sedro-Woolley.
Karlos Munoz (right) paints a cup for a ball and cup ornament Tuesday at the After-School Multi-Language Learners at Central program in Sedro-Woolley.
A tree drawing is displayed Tuesday at the After-School Multi-Language Learners at Central program in Sedro-Woolley.
Julie Stemme helps a student untie a string for a ball and cup ornament Tuesday at the After-School Multi-Language Learners at Central program in Sedro-Woolley.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

