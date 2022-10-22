Chuckanut Brewery brings home a gold medal
Chuckanut Brewery's Chuck Light Lager won a gold medal at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
The festival included about 10,000 beers, according to a news release.
This marks the 13th year Chuckanut Brewery has entered the festival and come home with at least one medal.
This is also the third medal for Chuck Light Lager.
This year, the medal was in the Light Beer category. In 2021 and 2022 it brought home silver medals.
Cocusa Motel celebrates 60th
The Cocusa Motel had its first visitors on June 21, 1962. Rather than celebrate in June, it celebrated Friday to commemorate the final day of the 1962 World's Fair in Seattle.
The extra few months allowed the Burlington motel to complete renovations.
Renovations took place in the lobby, breakfast area and rooms. There were structural updates and Wi-Fi has been added.
The hotel has been owned by the same family since it opened. Owner Sandy Coons is the daughter of one of the original partners.
Applications being accepted for program
The Western Washington Food Systems Partnership is working with the Northwest Agriculture Business Center to launch the Food Systems Projects Accelerator Services.
The program will provide services to aid in projects that will help food systems professionals, farmers and others who have ideas on how to strengthen local food systems, Northwest Agriculture Business Center Administrative Coordinator Emily Manke said
Pre-applications are due Oct. 28. Within three days of the deadline, applicants will be notified if they have been selected to submit a full application.
For more information, contact Manke at emily@agbizcenter.org or 360-223-2008.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
