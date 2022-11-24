Grace Cowart (left) cuts hair Wednesday at a Thanksgiving outreach event at Inspire Church in Burlington.
Church members serve hot food Wednesday at a Thanksgiving outreach event at Inspire Church in Burlington.
Community members were treated Wednesday to Thanksgiving meals, clothing, haircuts, showers and more at Inspire Church in Burlington.
Whether someone needed a hot meal, a box of food for Thanksgiving or a shower and haircut to look nice for a family gathering, they were all available at the church.
The church teamed up with the Helping Hands Solution Center to provide the services.
Toiletries, sleeping bags and other amenities were also available to those in need.
In addition to this community outreach event, Helping Hands did Thanksgiving food distributions at each of its locations in the county.
