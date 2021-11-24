Anacortes City Council officials will take a closer look at the 2022 budget at a Dec. 7 meeting.
There are still questions to be answered and some items that are not defined well enough to pass the budget and the capital facilities plan that covers the next five years, several council members said a meeting Monday.
The budget, which totals $108 million, needs to be passed by the end of this year, Finance Director Steve Hoglund said.
The council does not meet next week, so instead will take a look at different issues at the Dec. 7 meeting.
The City Council closed two public hearings that have been going on for several weeks during the Nov. 22 meeting, one about a proposed property tax increase and one about the capital facilities plan and the budget.
Some items to be discussed at that Dec. 7 meeting are the sewer outfall project, other capital projects, the request for a new police officer and the city’s proposed new ladder truck for the fire department.
