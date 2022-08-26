Forgiving student loans is terrible public policy. Doing so in the midst of high inflation is even worse. Authorizing the action under a law created in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks makes no sense. We should absolutely reform higher education financing, but President Joe Biden’s debt forgiveness is nothing more than an effort to curry political favor.

Everyone appreciates someone else paying off personal debt. I welcome Citibank releasing me from the obligation to pay them back for the use of their money last month. Some of the purchases I made didn’t directly benefit me. My wife and I fed and clothed four boys, and the return on our investment is presently questionable.

