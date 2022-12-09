BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council approved Thursday the city's 2023 budget as well as four new staff positions.
In three 4-3 votes, the council approved new staff positions in the library, the police department, the planning department, and one split between human resources and finance.
Council member James Stavig, who voted against three of the new hires, questioned whether they were necessary uses of city funds.
But Council member Keith Chaplin, who supported all four positions, said the council needs to meet the needs of a growing city.
He said even with these hires the city's staffing levels won't be back to where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have trained professionals (in the city departments) asking for these positions," he said. “We’re not even adding from where we were in 2020."
Because the new positions were approved after the budget was passed, the council will vote on a budget amendment early next year that will include the new positions, City Administrator Greg Young said.
The budget also includes a 1% increase to the city's property tax levy, which the council approved at its last meeting.
This will help to fund the new employees, city Finance Director Joe Stewart said in an interview.
Burlington has for decades relied on growing sales tax revenue to fund city services. Stewart said the possibility of a recession has him predicting sales tax revenue will level off next year.
“It's definitely something we’re going to watch," he said.
Stewart said the budget's largest project is a planned remodel of the fire station, a $1.5 million project the city is funding internally.
The city is also putting about $529,000 into the street fund, after two years of using reserves to cover road maintenance.
Stewart said the addition to the street fund is the bare minimum required to take care of city roads.
Another $860,000 is going toward the purchase of new police vehicles, though the vehicles are funded through leftover federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
Even with those draws from reserves, the estimated 2023 year-end fund balance is $6.2 million, or about 38% of annual expenses. This is well above best practices from the Municipal Research and Services Center, which recommends about 16%.
