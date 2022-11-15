With concerns continuing to arise in terms of public safety, the chiefs of the Anacortes Fire Department and Anacortes Police Department are asking for help from the city when it comes to the 2023 budget.
A joint letter from the guilds at both departments asks the city to help fund more staff as a way to combat rising crime and call rates.
The City of Anacortes is looking at ways to fund those officers and firefighters, specifically at what is known as a levy lid lift to be on the ballot next year.
The lift would allow the city to ask voters to pay more in taxes to help fund public safety.
It's a big concern here and needs to be addressed, council member Ryan Walters said. A levy lid lift is a way for the city to raise the money it needs, he said.
One thing it would fund is up to eight more firefighters, he said.
The City Council is continuing to discuss the budget and gather information about proposals. Its next meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at City Hall, on Zoom and on YouTube.
Before the meeting, at 5 p.m., Mayor Matt Miller and APD Chief Dave Floyd will hold a meeting about public safety at City Hall.
AFD Chief Bill Harris talked to the council Monday night about the need for more firefighters.
Right now, resources are stretched thin, he said. If two calls come in at once, there are not enough firefighters to easily cover both. So far this year, two calls have come in at the same time more than 670 times.
Adding staff would make it easier and safer for the AFD to do its job, Harris said.
More levy money could also help with the police department, which is understaffed, Walters said.
Multiple City Council members spoke in favor of the levy lid lift and talked about their desire to move the idea forward.
The question now is whether to put it to voters on the February ballot, which requires all documentation to be in place by mid-December, or on the April ballot.
Council member Anthony Young said he thought the city should not rush the ballot measure, because an extra couple of months will help the city get out information on why the levy lid lift would be helpful here.
Council member Bruce McDougall said he wants to make sure the city is putting forward the measure the right way, with lots of information for the community.
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath wanted to know how much work would go into the process, and if it is possible to bring about the measure, and the benefits it could bring, sooner.
She said it's not right to continue to put off decisions on solutions when the departments have been asking for more help for some time now.
In addition to the ballot measure next year, Harris and the city asked the council to consider amending its 2023 budget to use some funds to help pay for two more firefighters.
It isn't a full solution to staffing problems, but it would help, Harris said.
The money would come out of the EMS fund, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said. This would be a temporary measure to pay for the positions now, and would be replaced by the levy lid lift or other funding from the city, he said.
The AFD did apply for grant funding to help pay for new firefighters this year, but that is not likely to come in, Harris said.
Walters said he didn't feel comfortable approving reserve funds or stop-gap measures to cover staffing.
He said he would be more comfortable if the city held off on more staff positions until after the levy lid lift passes or doesn't pass. Then, the city could use that information when it comes to finding funding.
"If levy lid lift fails, we would be stuck with no funding source associated with those positions," Walters said.
If a levy lid lift is approved, it will take time for that money to come in. But the city can move forward with temporary measures because it knows money is on the way, he said.
Moving forward with reserve funding also doesn't take into account costs other than wages and benefits, he said. Equipment, training, vehicles and other costs come along with new officers.
Miller said that adding staff to police and fire departments takes time because of the hiring process and the training that comes with new staff.
The request for more fire staff was presented months ago and is different than the levy request, Harris said.
He said once the fiber buildout is complete, which is expected in 2025, the city could use the money it is spending annually on that to help fund these staffing positions.
Miller said public safety is one of the most important parts of what the city does, but it's not the only thing. Using reserve funds to cover those staff positions could lead to cuts elsewhere.
The AFD and APD do great jobs here, but with call volumes soaring, their current staffing levels are not enough, Cleland-McGrath said. The community is asking for solutions and more officers would help, she said.
Also on the budget docket, the city is considering adding several other positions.
Floyd asked the city to consider a half-time parking enforcement officer. That person would take parking enforcement duties away from officer Zabrina Nybo, who is busy with the other half of her job, Floyd said.
The new hire would be able to address parking concerns all over the city, including the downtown area, where numerous complaints come in.
Right now, the APD doesn't have the staff hours to handle all of those concerns, Floyd said.
Walters said the city should instead consider an additional code enforcement person in the planning department, who could help with code infractions. He wondered if that could include help with the parking problem, too.
Walters also proposed an addition to the budget to help Community Action of Skagit County open an office here. The office would help keep people in their homes, which is an essential part of preventing homelessness here, he said.
Keeping people in their homes is easier than helping people once they are already experiencing homelessness, Walters said.
He also said he wants to include funding for an assistant prosecutor to help with an increase in court cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.