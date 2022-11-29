CONCRETE — The Concrete Town Council held its first public hearing Monday on the town's 2023 draft budget and approved increases to local property taxes, water rates and the town's fee schedule.
The town opted to increase its share of property taxes by the allowed 1%.
This increase will bring in an additional $5,518, according to town budget documents.
The town is working to overcome a loss in revenue from the selling of water to the Niagara Bottling Co.
Concrete, which received $276,000 from Niagara in 2020, had received about $20,000 in the first nine months of 2022 and expects to receive $20,000 in 2023.
Town Clerk-Treasurer Andrea Fichter said during an October budget meeting that she believes Niagara found a water source closer to its distribution or warehouse facilities.
To help compensate for the loss in revenue, the town will raise most base water rates.
The base rate for a resident inside town limits, which accounts for 344 out of 465 customers, will rise from $34.40 to $37.
Additional increases to the fee schedule were made regarding items often used during events.
For example, portable restroom rentals and replacement fees were raised due to the town having to pay more for cleaning, pumping and replacing portable restrooms after changing companies.
An increase of 10% was also added to many other fees in order to offset other cost increases.
In addition to the rate increases, the council agreed during earlier budget meetings to raise staff salaries by 10% in order to keep up with the rising minimum wage and inflation.
The draft 2023 budget continues the small year-over-year increase to the budget, coming in $10,000 over last year's budget.
During the public hearing portion of Monday's meeting, resident Wiley Moore voiced concerns over the portion of the budget involving the airport.
Moore said he believes some of the airport budget items and associated costs may be erroneous and should continue to be looked at and discussed. He then urged the council not to approve the budget as is.
A second budget hearing is scheduled for the Dec. 12 Town Council meeting.
