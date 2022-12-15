The Hamilton and Lyman town councils passed 2023 town budgets Tuesday.
Hamilton's budget is larger than expected.
Town Clerk Treasurer Kym Eldridge said the increase is due to a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funding, more property tax revenue than expected and permit fees that were paid by Janicki Industries for its new facility being built in town.
The preliminary budget was just shy of $960,000. The budget passed Tuesday was $1,007,275.
The 2022 budget is $1.2 million.
To help make up for a budget that is smaller than this year's, contributions to the general fund and capital facilities fund will be smaller, down $83,000 and $116,000, respectively.
Despite a smaller budget, the town is still looking forward to a calmer year and plans to chip away at improvements that can be made as the budget allows.
"After a very hectic 2022 with so many changes, I believe that the Town of Hamilton is moving forward in a positive way," Mayor Mandy Bates said in her 2023 Mayor's Message.
Included in the budget is a 5% increase to the water rate. This is to help pay for an increase in the cost of water testing and for an update to the town's Water System Plan.
The town also opted to approve the allowed 1% increase in town property taxes.
The town has also started to receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for damage caused during the November 2021 flood. This money will go toward fixing streets.
"We need to continue the trends of containing costs within our means and pursuing grants whenever possible," Bates said in the Mayor's Message. "Spending responsibly and working on grant funding at every opportunity will help Hamilton thrive in 2023 and the years forward."
In addition to the budget, the Town Council also passed a resolution to allow employees and council members the ability to get paid via direct deposit rather than by paper check.
Lyman also passed its budget Tuesday. The $577,269 budget is a slight increase over the 2022 original budget of $573,516. The increase is smaller than the past few years, but still shows positive growth for the town.
A public hearing for the budget was held prior to the meeting.
The 2023 budget includes wage increases for staff members to keep up with inflation.
Though the budget also includes a 1% increase in town property taxes, Clerk Treasurer Debbie Boyd said because the town did not hold a public hearing regarding the increase that it will likely be denied by the state.
If the increase was to go through, it would bring in an additional $471 a year, according to budget documents.
