LA CONNER — The La Conner Town Council passed a $5.5 million 2023 budget on Tuesday with an expectation of spending $7 million, which includes a 7.3% raise for administrative employees and a 3% increase for public works employees.
The difference in added expenditures will be covered by $5.6 million in surplus funds from prior years.
According to town documents, the budget includes wage increases based on cost of living for La Conner employees, funding to replace the fire hall roof and for minor street repairs.
The Public Works Department gained funding for a new employee and a new truck.
In his 2023 budget message, Mayor Ramon Hayes said that budget priorities are maintaining public facilities, promoting economic viability through tourism, and infrastructure needs for utility services.
Hayes added, “Our town is committed to providing a safe environment, and this budget reflects the prioritization of public safety and other core functions of the town.”
The projected revenues for 2022 were close to the budgeted amount that year. Around $5.2 million was earned as of November.
Given the budget for next year, the total fund balance is projected to be $4.2 million at the end of 2023.
Finance Director Maria DeGeode noted in the Tuesday Town Council meeting that of the $99,000 allocated to code enforcement for 2022, the actual projected expenditure was close to $11,000.
The 2023 budget for code enforcement was adjusted to around $60,000.
In addition, the repair and maintenance expenditures for traffic control were $60,000 less than expected. The budget for 2023 adjusted the amount to $33,500.
