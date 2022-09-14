Skagit-911
Dispatchers work in the Skagit 911 center in Mount Vernon in this photo published Feb. 3, 2022.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

The Skagit 911 Board of Directors narrowly passed a 2023 budget Wednesday that calls for significant fee increases for local law enforcement agencies and fire departments.

The budget, which passed by a vote of 4-3, includes average fee increases for law enforcement agencies of 28% and for fire departments of 21%, though most of the fire department fees are covered by the county.

