The state Community Economic Revitalization Board has awarded the Port of Skagit $1.7 million to expand Cairnspring Mills.
The funding for the flour mill expansion consists of a $1.3 million loan and a $430,200 grant, according to a news release.
The funding will be go toward construction, utilities, site work and the excavation of unsuitable soils.
Cairnspring Mills also has $21.5 million in private investment for its expansion.
Once the lot is prepared by the Port, Cairnspring Mills will begin construction on a new 17,000-square-foot facility that will include a milling production area, small retail space, demonstration kitchen, shipping and receiving area and 14 silos.
Without this expansion, the mill is expected to its reach capacity by the end of the year and be unable to meet demand.
It currently sources more than 14 million pounds of grains a year from regional farms. The expansion will increase capacity by up to 12 times.
The goal is to begin construction of the facility in April and be done by July.
This will be a second Port lot for Cairnspring Mills. Port Communications Director Linda Tyler said that while the new lot is not directly adjacent to the current location, it is nearby.
The expansion is expected to create up to 12 full-time jobs.
Cairnspring Mills President Kevin Morse was recruited by the Port in 2015 to start a flour mill as part of the Port's value-added agriculture initiative. The company pays farmers a premium price for growing specific grain varieties.
It started milling grain in 2017 and grew beyond expectations in its first two years, averaging 28% growth a quarter.
"The expansion of Cairnspring Mills is a testament of their successful business model that has shown continued growth throughout these trying times," Port Commissioner Steve Omdal said. "Their continued usage and expansion of locally grown grains has proven to be a favorite of their varying consumers locally and nationally who enjoy their artisan flours."
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
