The Port of Skagit Board of Commissioners approved the Port's 2023 operating budget and an updated capital improvement budget during its Tuesday meeting.
According to Chief Financial Officer Sirke Salminen, the budget is conservative and includes conservative rate increases.
The Port commissioners will consider rate increases for La Conner Marina and changes to U.S. Customs Entry Services at a later date.
Included in the budget is a 1% property tax increase.
According to Port Real Estate and Business Development Director Scott Peterson, the budget includes a roughly 4% increase in revenue for Skagit Regional Airport and Bayview Business Park, but he is hoping it ends up being closer to an 11% increase.
"There's a good chance we'll exceed that net income," Peterson said. " I suspect at the end of the day we'll see a profit there."
The SWIFT Center is projected to only break even due to a decrease in revenue from a tenant moving out. It also has a list of deferred maintenance the Port plans to tackle.
Deferred maintenance at La Conner Marina is leading to a loss of nearly $164,000 for next year, according to budget documents.
On the services side of things, La Conner Marina and the airport are also looking at a net loss. However, rate increases and changes to the U.S. Customs Entry Services may help to put the services back in the black.
"I'm hopeful we can get that red ink out," Commissioner Steve Omdal said at the Tuesday meeting, pointing out that more than 65% of the marina services income comes from moorage.
The budget also includes $100,000 for SkagitNet to help run the fiber optic services. This contribution will help SkagitNet manage its cash flow as it continues to grow and thrive, Port Executive Director Sara Young said during the meeting.
This capital budget is the largest in Port history at $50 million, with $42 million of that coming from grants, according to Young. That is nearly double last year's $30 million capital budget, with only $19 million in grant funding.
According to Salminen, this is the last year that the capital budget will be presented as a multiyear budget. Instead, the budget will go to year to year.
The airport has nearly $13 million budgeted for projects including the purchase of an electric airport operations vehicle, security program improvements and rehabilitation projects. More than $11 million of that is funded via grants.
The SWIFT Center has $375,000 budgeted out of Port funds for study of the boiler, security improvements and the Douglas Building demolition design.
More than $1.5 million was budgeted out of Port funds for the marina. Projects include designing a Third Street bridge and marine trades building, and constructing an industrial launch facility.
Watershed Business Park is using $2.8 million in funding, more than half from the levy, for phase two infrastructure design and to start the phase three design.
With its $1.3 million in Port funds, Bayview Business Park will be buying new equipment, and doing security upgrades, work on lot signage, a stormwater design and a survey.
The largest portion of the capital budget goes to fiber optics, with more than $30 million in projects planned. Less than $1 million of the funding is being paid by the Port, with the majority of the funds coming from the State Broadband Office.
