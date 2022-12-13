The Skagit County Commissioners unanimously approved a 2023 budget, including a 1% increase to property tax revenue, nearly $10 million in spending from reserves and money earmarked for employee raises.
As passed, the general fund expenditure is estimated at $72,842,884 — an 8.1% increase over 2022.
Trisha Logue, the county administrator, said the budget as passed has $3.6 million set aside for raises, pending the completion of a study on salaries and benefits offered by similar government entities.
This aligns with the county’s newly-adopted strategic plan, which highlights the need to retain and recruit quality employees, County Commissioner Ron Wesen said after approval Monday.
The study is expected by February or March, and salary adjustments will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023, Logue said.
Last year, the commissioners approved a 2022 budget with about $10.2 million drawn from its reserve funds “with the hope that (a steep deficit) wouldn’t really materialize,” Logue said.
That gamble paid off, based on actual revenue and expenditure numbers from this year. It appears the actual deficit will be about $3.7 million, because of higher-than-expected sales tax revenue and savings from vacant staff positions, she said.
At the time, the commissioners said this kind of deficit spending was unsustainable and did not want to make it a trend.
But the 2023 budget contains a $9.8 million draw from reserves.
“Yes, we don’t want to continue deficit budgets, but we’re feeling comfortable with this one,” said Commissioner Peter Browning said.
Wesen said years of conservative budgeting will let the county get away with two years of deficit spending.
The estimated end of 2023 balance for the reserve fund is about $12.8 million, which would put the county is about 16% of annual expenses — meeting recommended practices.
This budget also contains funding for several projects, including the opening of Martha’s Place, a 70-unit homeless housing complex in Mount Vernon.
Funding is also reserved for the removal of the fourth floor of the Skagit County Courthouse, which will improve the seismic stability of the 100-year-old building.
It also includes funding for the design of 11 culvert replacements, which are required to improve fish passage on county rivers and tributaries.
About half of the county’s revenue comes from property taxes, and state law caps annual increases to 1%.
This increase, which will generate about $288,820 more for the county, doesn’t mean property owners will see a 1% increase to their tax bills because of the way local governments handle property taxes.
Rather than setting a tax rate, cities and counties set a dollar figure of what they want to collect with the figure spread out among all property owners.
So as new homes and businesses are built, that tax burden is spread among more property owners.
