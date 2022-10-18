Skagit County leadership wants the state to take action on policing, mental health care and environmental restrictions during the 2023 legislative session.
All three commissioners said the Legislature needs to amend the 2020 police accountability laws when it convenes Jan. 9.
“Some of the well-intended constraints on law enforcement ... have actually contributed to what we’re seeing now,” Commissioner Lisa Janicki said.
These laws put additional checks in place for officers before they pursue or detain a suspect. But law enforcement leaders both here and statewide have said these laws are tying their officers’ hands.
“None of us want to see that we’re so restricted by the state that we can’t keep people safe,” Janicki said.
Commissioner Peter Browning said retailers in the county are dealing with significant shoplifting, and that it is tied to these laws.
“Criminals have realized there is a limit to how much they can steal before they get in trouble,” he said.
Law enforcement staffing is also a concern, Janicki said.
She said about 15% of patrol positions in the county Sheriff’s Office are unfilled, making it harder for deputies to serve the community, and Janicki said some outgoing deputies have said their departures are because of the new restrictions.
“We don’t know that for sure, but we certainly know that some of the law enforcement (staff) we lost is because of this legislation,” she said.
Browning also called on the Legislature to react to a state Supreme Court ruling that decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs — referred to as the Blake decision.
The decision has let people avoid jail, which Browning said can allow them to connect with treatment and other services.
He acknowledged locking people up for possession of drugs isn’t a solution, but said neither is letting them go free without any penalty.
Josh Weiss, vice president of consulting firm Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs, said there’s enough of a groundswell on this issue that he thinks the Legislature has to do something this session.
“Almost every community we work with is talking about the need for some sort of help on law and justice,” he said.
He said based on what he’s hearing he’s expecting action on the Blake decision, but that he is less confident that legislators will fix police conduct laws this session.
Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs consults for the county.
Deputy Skagit County Administrator Jennifer Johnson said the county is making one large request in the state capital budget — to help fund construction of more mental health treatment facilities.
The county’s Stabilization Campus, which opened this summer, is a 16-bed center for short-term mental health evaluation and treatment.
Getting funding from the state would allow the county to add longer-term care and detox services. Patients at the existing facility could transition into the longer-term center, Janicki said.
Johnson said the construction estimate is $20.5 million, and the county will ask the state to contribute.
Weiss said he believes the county has a good chance of getting funding, adding the project “lines up with the Legislature’s priorities.”
The commissioners also plan to provide input on the Legislature’s discussions about riparian buffer rules.
The Legislature is considering new rules mandating a buffer of trees or shrubs between development and an adjacent stream to prevent runoff, but Skagit County farmers say this rule would take farmland out of production.
Browning said a one-size-fits-all approach to setting buffer sizes doesn’t make sense.
“Let’s make sure that we’re using the best available science to determine what the best buffer will be,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.