Skagit County shared with staff Friday the priorities of its 2023 budget.
The budget, which is expected to be adopted in December, includes raises that will be set after a compensation study is completed early next year. The raises are designed to keep the county competitive with nearby governments.
In a presentation to department heads, the three county commissioners said wage increases reflect a priority to show staff they are valued and heard by leadership.
Commissioner Peter Browning said higher salaries will help the county retain quality employees and attract new talent, which is cheaper than frequently replacing and retraining staff.
Deputy County Administrator Jennifer Johnson said the budget also includes funding for a new HR position, employee engagement activities and scholarships for leadership classes.
The budget document will be available Monday on the county website.
A hearing for public input is scheduled for Dec. 5, and the commissioners are expected to vote on the budget Dec. 12.
In terms of projects, 2023 should see the opening of Martha’s Place, a 70-unit homeless housing complex in Mount Vernon, Johnson said.
She said funding is also reserved for the removal of the fourth floor of the Skagit County Courthouse, which will improve the seismic stability of the 100-year-old building.
It also includes funding for the design of 11 culvert replacements, which are required to improve fish passage on county rivers and tributaries.
The preliminary budget includes a $9.8 million draw from reserves, though County Administrator Trisha Logue said she doesn’t expect the actual number to be that high.
For example, the 2022 budget included a $10.2 million draw from reserves, but the actual amount will be about $3.5 million, she said.
The 2023 budget also calls for a 1% increase to the county’s property tax levies, and assumes that sales tax revenue will fall slightly compared to 2022.
Browning said rising costs and higher salaries will be a challenge, and that this will likely mean county staff will need to be more efficient.
“The things that really matter we will do, and do well,” he said.
Commissioner Ron Wesen agreed, asking the department heads to think about ways they could help their teams do more with less.
“We’re looking for your leadership to show how we can improve efficiency in your department,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.