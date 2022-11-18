goskagit
Skagit County shared with staff Friday the priorities of its 2023 budget.

The budget, which is expected to be adopted in December, includes raises that will be set after a compensation study is completed early next year. The raises are designed to keep the county competitive with nearby governments.


— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

