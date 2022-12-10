The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund has wrapped up registration and will begin distributing Christmas gifts on Wednesday.
As of the Friday morning, hours before the end of registration, 1,650 families had signed up to receive Christmas gifts. This included 4,568 children.
Every child will receive an age-appropriate toy. Add-on gifts such as knit hats, books, homemade airplanes and cars are also given out while supplies last.
"A lot of big toy donations came in this week," co-fund Administrator Paula Becker said. "It's all going very well."
Mel Bergstrom, a volunteer who is in charge or purchasing toys, said she started in May and the last pallet for the year recently arrived.
"It's nice to get to start early," Bergstrom said. "This year has been our best year I think with getting supplies in."
Becker said there are about another 200 Christmas bags to pack. After that, workers will move on to distribution.
All of the registered families receive a scheduled pick-up time between next Wednesday and Saturday. During this time, volunteers distribute the bags of gifts.
"It's all the amazing effort of our volunteers," Becker said. "We really couldn't do it without them."
Last year, the Christmas Fund helped 1,856 families, including 5,226 children, in Skagit County.
In addition to the traditional Christmas Fund, the Family Sponsorship Program was also offered.
Here sponsors are able to provide gifts directly to families.
This year 34 sponsors are sponsoring 89 families totaling 424 individuals.
The Christmas Fund is in its 73rd year of getting gifts to families in Skagit County.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
