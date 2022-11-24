Toys fill a building Tuesday at the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon in preparation for the Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund distribution. Families can register online at goskagit.com/xmasfund.
One week after registration opened, the Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund had nearly 800 families signed up, according to Lynn Postler, the fund’s co-administrator.
Last year, the Christmas Fund helped 1,856 families, including 5,226 children, in Skagit County.
Postler said this year is looking as if it will be about the same, largely due to economic hardship. Between the COVID-19 pandemic still taking a toll on some families and inflation reaching record levels, the need for assistance remains high.
In order to help the large number of families in need, Postler said her team has been shopping year-round and that efforts really started to gear up in September.
Donations of toys, knit hats and scarves are also accepted year-round.
Gifts for boys and girls 12 and older are historically the most needed, Postler said.
In the past, Toys for Tots made a donation that covered a large portion of the toy needs, but for the second consecutive year the donation was canceled.
New, unwrapped gifts for those up to 17 can be dropped off at the Skagit County Fairgrounds by appointment, the Skagit Valley Family YMCA in Mount Vernon or Skagit Habitat for Humanity.
