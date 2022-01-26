...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
TODAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant air
is expected, which could result in deteriorating air quality.
For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less
in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Air stagnation may lead to the development or worsening of poor
air quality, and this may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems. Please check with your local air quality
agency for additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Weather Alert
The Ben Root Skate Park off of R Avenue is getting a major upgrade. The city accepted $650,000 in private donations toward a new park and approved a contract for the design.
The City of Anacortes is taking steps toward a new skate park that organizers say will not only be a better place for people to skate but also a better place for the community as a whole.
A community group has been collecting money to replace and upgrade Ben Root Skate Park off R Avenue.
The group raised $50,000, then an anonymous donor added $500,000. The Anacortes Noon Kiwanis Club provided another $100,000, Parks Department Director Jonn Lunsford said at the Anacortes City Council meeting Monday, Jan. 24.
“We live in a great community where people step forward to contribute to things they believe in,” he said.
The council voted unanimously (except for Anthony Young, who was absent) to accept the donation amount of $650,000 to start the process of creating a new and better skate park.
Rachel Muntean-Salazar is helping to lead the community effort to fund the new park. She said the Kiwanis donation gave the group the extra boost it needed to move forward.
“This project is going to help the overall atmosphere of the park,” she said.
The park will be safer, and Anacortes residents will no longer have their ability to skateboard limited by the quality of the park, she said.
“This can be a gathering place for the community,” she said.
After the City Council accepted the money, it also approved the spending of some of it on the next steps for the park.
It awarded a contract for $120,200.35 to Grindline Skateparks, Inc. Grindline will design a new skate park at the current location, at 22nd Street and R Avenue, as well as create bid documents for the construction.
The contract includes many opportunities for community input on design, Lunsford said. This park is for the community and funded by an effort from the community, he said. The community will get a say in the park’s appearance and the features it will have.
The design will likely move the parking lot to the south end, which could lend itself well should a community center be put next to the park in the future, he said.
He expects the bid documents to go out for construction this summer.
The goal is for the park to be a nice amenity for the community, not just a nice skate park, Lunsford said.
Staff is working with Police Chief Dave Floyd to address any concerns.
“This is a great asset for the kids and for the community as a whole,” council member Carolyn Moulton said.
