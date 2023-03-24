SEATTLE, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration

The United States District Court for the Southern District of California (the "Court") has certified a class in an ongoing litigation between Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs (referred to as the "DPPs") and StarKist Co. ("StarKist"), Dongwon Industries Co. Ltd. ("DWI"), Lion Capital LLP, Big Catch Cayman LP, and Lion Capital (Americas), Inc., (collectively, "Non-Settling Defendants").  The case is called In Re: Packaged Seafood Products Antitrust Litigation, No. 15-MD-2670 DMS (MDD), MDL No. 2670.  Bumble Bee Foods LLC ("Bumble Bee") declared bankruptcy.  A settlement was reached with Tri-Union Seafoods LLC d/b/a Chicken of the Sea and Thai Union Group PCL (collectively, "Settling Defendants" and, together with the "Non-Settling Defendants," "Defendants").  The claims deadline for that settlement with the Settling Defendants has passed and payments will be distributed at an appropriate time in the future.  There has been no determination yet of whether or not Defendants engaged in the wrongdoing alleged by the DPPs, or, even assuming the DPPs' allegations are true, whether the alleged wrongdoing harmed the DPPs.  The Court has indicated that it intends to set dates for the trial in the near future.  If the DPPs can prove their claims at trial, then the Court will treble any damages awarded by the jury and award attorneys' fees and costs in an amount determined by the Court. If DPPs prevail, then they may also seek a discretionary amount of pre-judgment interest.


