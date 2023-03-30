SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Janicki Industries is using its engineering experience to create part of an unmanned ocean vehicle that can map the ocean floor and gather data both on the surface and below.
Voyager is the latest product of Saildrone, a company whose vehicles have sailed nearly one million nautical miles and spent about 25,000 days at sea collecting data for climate, mapping and maritime security applications, according to the Saildrone website.
Voyager is primarily powered by wind and solar, will be able to map depths up to 300 meters and can stay at sea providing real-time data for about six months, according to the Saildrone news release.
According to a strategic priorities report prepared for the federal Ocean Policy Committee in October 2022, only 48% of the seafloor within the United States Exclusive Economic Zone has been mapped and only a fraction of that has been adequately explored.
"One of Voyager's possible applications could be to explore and map the arctic seabed and other remote areas of the ocean we do not currently have data for," Erin Hurley, Janicki Industries marketing coordinator, said in an email.
Voyager can also monitor ecosystems, fishing operations and harbor security, Hurley said in her email.
In January, the Coast Guard stated that illegal fishing surpassed piracy as a global concern due to food insecurity in many countries, according to the U.S. Naval Institute.
Jenn Virskus, Saildrone director of marketing, said Voyager is ideally suited to meet the challenges of battling illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing operations.
"... We hope it will make a dramatic impact in allowing the navies and coast guards of the world to combat (illegal, unreported and unregulated) fishing and the flow of illegal drugs, as well as increase safety of life at sea," she said in an email.
Janicki is specifically manufacturing Voyager's wing, keel and other composite components. Hurley said while Janicki has supported Saildrone in the past, this is the first time the company has produced pieces of Saildrone products.
"This project is important to Janicki because it helps us further develop our capabilities to produce high-performance composite structures," Hurley said in her email. "This product is also directly connected with learning about our environment, and Janicki is proud to support those goals through this program."
Saildrone has been running sea trials of Voyager in San Francisco Bay and off the shore of California since late 2022, and the first real deployments will be this spring, according a Saildrone news release.
One Voyager is being produced per week, Virskus said in her email.
Saildrone built 100 Explorers, the predecessor of Voyager, and according to the Saildrone news release the demand for Voyager is much higher.
"Janicki is proud to partner with Saildrone in their work to advance our knowledge of the marine world," Janicki Vice President of Aerospace Jeff Steensland said in the Janicki news release. "Our teams are focused on Saildrone to scale their technologies and bring Voyagers into service quickly. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with such an amazing team at Saildrone."
