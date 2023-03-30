SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Janicki Industries is using its engineering experience to create part of an unmanned ocean vehicle that can map the ocean floor and gather data both on the surface and below. 

Voyager is the latest product of Saildrone, a company whose vehicles have sailed nearly one million nautical miles and spent about 25,000 days at sea collecting data for climate, mapping and maritime security applications, according to the Saildrone website. 


Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.