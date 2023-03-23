Catch-and-release steelhead fisheries will open Saturday on the Skagit and Sauk rivers.
The fisheries will remain open Saturdays through Wednesdays through April 30.
Catch-and-release steelhead fisheries will open Saturday on the Skagit and Sauk rivers.
The fisheries will remain open Saturdays through Wednesdays through April 30.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration approved Wednesday the 10-year Skagit Steelhead Resource Management Plan, which regulates the fisheries.
The plan was created by the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. It lays out recreational and tribal fishing limits based on the number of steelhead expected to return to the rivers.
NOAA determined the plan would not jeopardize steelhead populations, which are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in the Puget Sound region.
Estimates for steelhead returning increased this year. Biologists projected 5,211 steelhead will return to the Skagit River.
Fisheries were canceled last year after forecasts dipped below 4,000 fish.
This year's projection is "enough to sustain a recreational catch and release fishery managed by the state and modest steelhead fisheries operated by the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, and the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe," according to a Fish and Wildlife news release.
Fish and Wildlife North Puget Sound Region Fish Program Manager Edward Eleazer said in the release, “We acknowledge that anglers have been eagerly awaiting updates on Skagit steelhead and are excited to open this fishery now that our plan has been approved. This collaborative 10-year plan is a model for managing sustainable steelhead fishing opportunities guided by science and careful monitoring.”
Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.