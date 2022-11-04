ANACORTES — Members of Anacortes Marine Trades delivered to the Port of Anacortes commissioners Thursday a letter of no confidence regarding Port Executive Director Dan Worra.
The letter accuses Worra of providing filtered or misleading information to the commissioners, creating an uncooperative environment and of having uncontrollable outbursts.
"We have growing concerns for the Executive Director's ability to manage and lead the Port fairly and effectively," the letter states.
Worra disagrees, stating that he tries to do what is best for all of Port constituents and listen to all ideas that come his way.
"I don't agree with their perspective," Worra said Friday morning. "I try to represent fairly both sides of the discussion."
Port Commissioner Jon Petrich said Friday that when it comes to information possibly being filtered, members of Anacortes Marine Trades could voice their concerns directly to the commissioners instead of only to Worra.
One complaint noted in the letter was that when the Port was looking to increase marina rates at Cap Sante Marina in 2021, it did not include state leasehold excise tax in figures given to the commissioners, while the tax was included in figures given for other marinas in the area.
This, said Anacortes Marine Trades, was an attempt to justify a rate increase.
"This was an obvious manipulation of facts to further his agenda to raise rates," the letter states.
Worra said he presented the findings given by his staff regarding other rates and that they always try to compare apples to apples.
He said he believes that if there was a discrepancy it would not have made a difference because a large part of the rate discussion was about supply and demand.
The slip rates were tiered depending on the size of the slip. The letter called the practice discriminatory, but Worra said it is due to supply and demand as the longer slips have longer waitlists.
Anacortes Marine Trades Chairman Larry Graf said the group has spent countless hours over the past year trying to work with Worra to find a compromise. Many issues revolve around the inability to transfer slips after selling a business.
"We have worked diligently with the Port to resolve these issues, though we have no solutions to any of our requests over the course of multiple meetings throughout the past year," Graf said.
Worra said that policy of slip transfers is non-negotiable.
"They think I'm not working together because they want things that are non-negotiable," he said.
Petrich agrees with the policy, but said that issues being raised could have been more clearly dealt with prior to Thursday's Port meeting.
"It's really difficult. In hindsight some of these issues should have been addressed more fully than they were," Petrich said.
While Worra said the letter feels like an attack on him, he said it shows a need to be more transparent in decisions and to have more open communication.
"I appreciate them coming and raising these concerns," Worra said.
The letter had 67 signatures from 30 businesses that deal with the Port of Anacortes.
According to Graf, this unprecedented step is the last the group will take before it considers litigation against the Port.
In the end, at least for Petrich, action against Worra will not be considered. Instead, he said he believes the letter may provide discussion items for Worra's upcoming annual review.
