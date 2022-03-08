...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
The Bowman Bay floating dock at Deception Pass State Park is onshore for repairs until further notice.
The floating dock became detached during a winter storm in January and ended up on the beach, said Jason Armstrong, the area manager for Deception Pass.
The Bowman Bay pier has also been closed indefinitely as the first 48 feet of the pier was sagging, Armstrong said. The sagging area has been removed for repairs and the pier is slated to be replaced.The timelines for repairs regarding the floating dock and pier are unclear as the Marine Crew, which maintains, repairs, and reconstructs the marine features of Washington’s state parks is currently short-staffed. Armstrong said.
“They have a lot of projects on their table,” Armstrong said. “They handle the entire state — a three-person crew.”
