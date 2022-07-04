ANACORTES — A number of business owners and members of the Marine Trade Group showed up in force at the June 16 Port of Anacortes Commission meeting to voice displeasure and frustration.
The points of contention — the waiting list, access, and the transfer and assignability of moorage slips.
Yacht brokers who spoke at the meeting said they can no longer trade or transfer slips, but the port director told the Anacortes American last week that brokers were never actually allowed to trade or transfer slips.
The slips always technically came back to the Port of Anacortes before they were passed on. It’s just that until recently, there was never a line of other people waiting for a slip.
Russ Meixner, co-owner of West Yachts, said he is considering selling his business. But because he can’t transfer the slips he brokers, it decreases the value of his business.
“You’ve essentially wiped out value of our business that we spent 10 years building,” Meixner said during the public comment period.
The commission does not reply to comments during the public comment period, but Port of Anacortes Director Dan Worra told the Anacortes American in a phone interview that way slips are handled hasn't changed. What's changed is that now there is a wait list for those slips.
“Our process hasn’t changed, but the situation here has,” he said.
The port owns 1,000 slips in its Cap Sante Marina. Those slips are divided into categories.
A total of 114 are set aside for guest moorage, for those staying for a night or two, for example. Another 700 are set aside for boats that will stay all year.
After setting some slips aside for commercial marine users such as fishermen, there are 83 slips for yacht brokers and yacht charters.
Right now, that number is broken down as 62 slips for yacht brokers and 21 for charters. That split isn’t mandated but is split up by demand, Worra said.
For some sizes of boats, wait lists take years to climb. The No. 1 person in the 66-foot boat slip joined the wait list on June 26, 2019, for example. There are wait lists for every size of boat right now, Worra said.
Some confusion came up because it’s the first time there has been a wait list for yacht slips. Previously, when a broker sold a business, the slip spots technically went back to the port, but because there was no wait list, the port could pass them on to the person who bought the business. That’s no longer the case.
The slips belong to the port, not the businesses. So if a current holder leaves, the port must assign it to the person next in line. That ensures that everyone is treated fairly when demand is high, Worra said.
Meixner said at the meeting that his company has spent over $1.2 million in moorage at the port over the past 10 years. He is worried about the 14 clients who pay to park their boats in slips should he sell his business.
“Where are they going to go?” Meixner asked the council members. “There are no slips available. … The response is, well they can go down to the transient C dock — Yeah, that costs two, three, four times what the normal moorage is. No, they can’t afford that.”
