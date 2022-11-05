SWINOMISH INDIAN TRIBAL COMMUNITY — The Port of Swinomish has gone from a shoestring budget to being well on its way to achieving its goals thanks to an $11 million grant.
This grant awarded through the Port Infrastructure Development Program will go toward four components of the port's boat ramp construction project.
The project consists of the development of a Port Master Plan, design and construction of a boat launch with both gear and storage space, design and engineering upgrades to the commercial pier, and the replacement of moorage floats, according to a news release.
"We have big plans for redeveloping our Swinomish Port infrastructure for the 21st century, but I honestly thought we'd have to wait years to get these projects funded," Port Chair Jeremy Wilbur said in a news release. "With this grant, we can begin to put our vision into action for our community."
The Port of Swinomish was created in 2020 and the overseeing board formed in 2021. Wilbur said he believes it is one of the only tribal port districts in the country.
He said members of the port's board, staff and outside organizations worked hard for months to prepare the designs for this first phase of development.
"It was definitely a team effort here at Swinomish," Wilbur said.
The goal of the Port is to enhance the Swinomish fishing fleet and create more economic development on the waterfront.
"The end goal is really to create a port for the region," Wilbur said. "We just gained 10 years."
According to the news release, the next step will be to assess future needs and get input from members of the Swinomish fishing fleet.
