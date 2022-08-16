Here is what’s coming up at the Port of Anacortes marine terminal:

The M/V Kodiak Island, owned by Transmarine, is docked at Pier 2 until Aug. 21 to pick up roughly 30,000 metric tons of petroleum coke. A vessel from Stusco will dock from Aug. 24 to Sept. 2 to pick up 10,000 metric tons.

