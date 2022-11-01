The morning rain was no hindrance to the costume-clad kids of Skagit County.
Nearly two dozen children dressed as clowns, unicorns and everything in between filled the Central Skagit Library in Sedro-Woolley on Monday afternoon for Too Cute to Spook crafts and games.
Princesses could be found rescuing plastic spiders, superheroes styling hair at the Franken-Hair Scissor Salon station and firefighters creating their very own glow-in-the-dark pet rock.
For many children, it was their first Halloween experience since the pandemic began in early 2020. Melody Stringfield brought her children, 4-year-old Savannah and 3-year-old Hunter. At 16 months apart, neither had really participated in Halloween activities.
“This is our first year really doing much,” Stringfield said.
Other parents were glad to find festivities out of the rain that poured on both the eve and morning of Halloween.
Ashleigh Richter and Maria Cortez are both regulars at the Central Skagit Library, and were glad to see something indoors. Richter and her daughter came dressed and ready to try out all the activities before they considered braving the possible rainy weather later in the day.
Cortez comes every Monday after her twin 5-year-old girls finish preschool. The Too Cute to Spook event came as a welcomed surprise.
“It’s so ugly out,” Cortez said looking out the window at the bleak, gray sky. “This (event) is perfect.”
Although the morning rain tried to put a damper on things, the wet weather held off for the afternoon and parades around the county commenced.
The Halloween Parade in Bow featured Edison Elementary School students in creative costumes. Candy tossers lined the route ready to get some sugary treats into the hands and buckets of the students.
A firetruck led the way for the 8th grade students, with the younger classes not far behind.
The parade was full of dinosaurs, chickens, ketchup bottles and a myriad of other creative costumes.
Peggy Bridgman said she’s been coming to the Edison Parade since her son started kindergarten 30 years ago.
