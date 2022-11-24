The Skagit Regional Health Foundation is hosting its 34th annual Festival of Trees this weekend with proceeds going to its Cardiac Cares Capital Campaign.
This campaign has the goal of raising $3 million to fund state-of-the-art cardiac imaging equipment at Skagit Regional Health’s Heart and Vascular Institute.
The institute provides care to more than 3,000 patients a year.
Foundation Executive Director Linda Frizzell said the improved technology will make for quicker test results, increase accuracy in early detection of cardiovascular issues, and increase precision in opening blocked arteries and putting heartbeats back in rhythm.
“We think our patients deserve that,” she said.
The Festival of Trees will kick off with a gala and auction Friday night.
Coming into this year’s festival, Frizzell wasn’t sure what to expect after two years without having one in person.
She said all 600 tickets for the gala have been sold. Saturday morning’s Jolly Gingerbread Jingle Breakfast has also sold out.
“There seems to be a lot of enthusiasm,” Frizzell said. “We’re thankful people are excited to be back in person.”
Going into this weekend’s events, the foundation had raised $150,000 in sponsorships.
The event’s Family Festival Days are being held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Center Court of Cascade Mall in Burlington.
Families can come see the 32 ornately and uniquely decorated Christmas trees while listening to local artists play background music on a grand piano.
Themes for Christmas trees include “An Encanto Christmas,” “Haute Coco” and “Christmas in the Northwest.”
Tickets are $5 per person, with children ages 2 and under admitted for free.
