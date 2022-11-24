svh-202211xx-news-Festival-of-Trees-1.jpg
Buy Now

Decorated Christmas trees are seen Tuesday in preparation for the Festival of Trees in Burlington.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

The Skagit Regional Health Foundation is hosting its 34th annual Festival of Trees this weekend with proceeds going to its Cardiac Cares Capital Campaign.

This campaign has the goal of raising $3 million to fund state-of-the-art cardiac imaging equipment at Skagit Regional Health’s Heart and Vascular Institute.


— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.