When Aspen Bokor discovered she had near celiac levels of gluten intolerance, she went looking for ways to improve her health.
She turned to drinking raw milk, which she said has more probiotics and a larger amount of naturally occurring vitamins than pasteurized milk.
“I did it just for the health benefits. It started with just my family,” Bokor said.
Now she is selling raw milk to others.
Two years ago, she formed Peachy Keen Farm micro-dairy in Birdsview, and on Sept. 9 was licensed to sell raw milk.
According to the state Department of Agriculture, Peachy Keen Farm is the only farm in Skagit County with a license to sell retail raw fluid milk.
Bokor has two Guernsey cows that she milks for an average of 10 gallons a day. She chose these specific cows for the vast amount of vitamins found in their milk and for the type of milk they produce.
Cows can produce either A1 or A2 milk types. Guernseys produce A2 milk, which does not have the amino acid histidine. Some people with lactose intolerance can tolerate A2 milk, said Bokor.
Getting a license to sell raw milk involves a lot of work.
It was a daunting task, especially for someone such as Bokor who had minimal dairy experience.
However, the more she learned about the process, the more she wanted to move forward.
“It wasn’t anything I wouldn’t want to do anyway,” she said.
Few dairies in the United States sell raw milk due to how easy it is for it to become contaminated or grow bad bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Pasteurization kills the bad bacteria, but since raw milk is not pasteurized other steps have to be taken.
Bokor said in order to keep her milk safe her cows have been tested for a number of diseases and the milk is chilled to 36 degrees within an hour and then kept refrigerated. She also makes sure the cows are clean prior to milking.
The state requires raw milk to be tested once a month for various bacteria, but Bokor has taken the added precaution of testing each batch to make sure it is safe to consume.
Bokor has a room designated for handling the milk, complete with a stainless steel sink, refrigerator with a digital thermometer, and petri dishes.
It took Bokor two years to get her raw milk license.
In order to get the license, the cows had to be tested for various diseases, and they have to be retested on a yearly basis, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Bokor’s biggest setback came when one of her original cows testing positive for Q Fever.
Q Fever is a disease found in many farm animals that is caused by bacteria in the placenta, urine, feces and even milk of the infected animals, according to the CDC website.
Sometimes those who drink milk from an infected animal never have symptoms, but some end up developing long-term flu-like symptoms.
Bokor said if she had known to test the cow prior to buying it she could have saved herself eight months of the two years it took her to get her license.
“This process (to get the license) would take six to eight months if someone knew what they were doing,” Bokor said.
The raw milk produced by Bokor’s dairy has been popular. Shortly after receiving her license Bokor was sold out.
“I had a feeling there would be a lot of interest,” she said. “I think I would like to grow (the business). It’s been in the back of my mind to grow it.”
Expansion, however, will likely take time.
Peachy Keen Farm uses refurbished surge belly milkers — one of the original devices used to milk cows. If more cows were to be added, Bokor would have to buy newer milking technology.
For now, Bokor is happy with making enough money to help feed the two cows.
They are spoiled with local hay from a farmer in Bow, apple cider fermented alfalfa and other items, she said.
“It’s a passion that I’m sharing with the community,” Bokor said.
