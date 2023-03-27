Tulip Valley Farms to host Neighbors Night
The Helping Hands Solution Center and Tulip Valley Farms are teaming up to hold Neighbors Night in the Tulips.
Tulip Valley Farms to host Neighbors Night
The Helping Hands Solution Center and Tulip Valley Farms are teaming up to hold Neighbors Night in the Tulips.
The free event will allow those in the community to enjoy the tulips and take part in a baked potato bar thanks to potatoes donated by Skagit's Best.
Neighbors Night in the Tulips will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m April 20.
Registration is being taken at helpinghandsfoodbank.org/tulips.
Co-op teams up with local breweries
In celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Skagit Valley Food Co-op has teamed up with four local breweries to launch a Gold Jubilee Beer Series.
The collaboration is between the co-op and District Brewing, Farmstrong Brewing Co., North Sound Brewing Company and Temperate Habits.
The first beer in the series — the CoHop Anniversary Ale — is available at all four breweries and in cans at the co-op.
The series will continue with another beer release this summer and a cider in the fall, according to a news release.
Chili and chowder cook-off coming up
The Skagit Chili and Chowder Cook-Off will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Farmstrong Brewing Co. in Mount Vernon.
Tickets are $15 and come with six samples and a vote. The vote can be exchanged for a bowl of the sampler's favorite.
Awards will be given to the first- and second-place finishers for professional and amateurs for both chili and chowder. There will also be Craft Stove Best of Show award winner.
Port of Skagit hires new staffer
After more than a decade with the Mount Vernon City Library, Laura Schumacher has joined the Port of Skagit as as its environmental and planning manager.
Schumacher, who has a degree in environment sciences, has previously worked in laboratory management, according to Port Communications Director Linda Tyler.
Northwest Plus Credit Union earns designation
Northwest Plus Credit Union officially received the Juntos Avanzamos designation earlier this month.
This designation goes to credit unions that commit to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers, according to a news release.
"We are creating financial opportunities for so many of our community members who are otherwise being overlooked," CEO Torrie Ramos said in the release. "The genuine desire of my team to provide an inclusive, welcoming environment that encourages growth and trust in order help meet these needs makes me incredibly proud."
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.