MV Downtown Association to take survey
The Mount Vernon Downtown Association is taking a look at its strategic plan and how the past five years have gone.
As part of that the organization is asking members to complete a survey.
"We believe in downtown Mount Vernon as the heart of our community, and strive for its continued betterment as a source of pride and a place of connection," according to a newsletter.
Irish pub holds grand opening
The Farmhouse Restaurant by Shawn O'Donnell's is holding its grand opening Friday and Saturday after a year of remodeling and revamping the menu.
On Friday and Saturday, the restaurant will have live traditional Irish folk music. Corned beef, shepherd's pie and Guinness beef stew will be served all weekend.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Friday there will also be a premium Irish whiskey taste testing. Tickets are $40 a person.
Skagit Community Foundation to host seminar
The Skagit Community Foundation will host a seminar titled Mentorship and Your Career with guest speaker Melissa Arias, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington.
The seminar is at noon March 16 at Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon.
There is a $4 seminar fee and registration is required. To register, visit skagitcf.org/seminars.
Annual breakfast makes its return
After several years of holding its annual breakfast online, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Skagit County will hold the event in person to celebrate its 25 years of serving Skagit County.
The breakfast is meant to kick off the new year and as a look forward to the exciting things to come, according to a news release.
The breakfast is free and will be held at McIntyre Hall for the first time since 2019.
Doors open at 7 a.m. March 15 and breakfast begins at 7:30.
Questions or comments about the event can be directed to Shelby Munson at shelby.munson@skagitclubs.org.
Reporter Racquel Muncy
