Via the Shef platform, Binging with Babish fans can order one of Chef Andrew Rea's famous sweet treats for the first time ever

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shef, the nation's leading chef-to-consumer marketplace that enables anyone, anywhere to start a food business, announced an exclusive partnership with Andrew Rea, chef and personality behind the popular cooking show, Binging with Babish. For the first time ever, fans can enjoy one of Andrew's famous sweet treats in real life – a custom "Everything Cookie," now available for preorder via the Shef platform. All of Andrew's earnings from the partnership will be donated to No Kid Hungry.


