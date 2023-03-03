The owner of Cosmic Veggies, a vegan, gluten-free restaurant in Anacortes, has granted a franchise for a new location in Oak Harbor.   

Elizabeth Weaver, owner and founder of Cosmic Veggies, said the restaurant’s mission of health and wellness is important to her, and she wants to make the food accessible to more people. She’s been trying to put together a franchise package for the past few years.


— Reporter Isabella Loy: iloy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit

