The owner of Cosmic Veggies, a vegan, gluten-free restaurant in Anacortes, has granted a franchise for a new location in Oak Harbor.
Elizabeth Weaver, owner and founder of Cosmic Veggies, said the restaurant’s mission of health and wellness is important to her, and she wants to make the food accessible to more people. She’s been trying to put together a franchise package for the past few years.
Humble beginnings
After posting recipes on Facebook years ago, Weaver realized she could turn her nutritious cooking into something bigger.
“People were wanting my recipes and I realized I was onto something special,” she said. “Not just because of how good it made me feel, but that other people wanted me to share it with them, and it made me so happy to do that.”
In 2015, Weaver began to sell her juice and smoothie recipes at the Anacortes Farmers Market.
“I honestly never imagined, for a couple of years, doing anything beyond that,” she said. “I love the farmers market community and our little 10-by-10 tent was very successful.”
From this success, Weaver was able to open up a small storefront in January of 2019 inside Trinity Skate in downtown Anacortes.
“The business just grew really fast,” Weaver said. “There’s eight of us now, we’re in our second location — a much larger, full-restaurant location. And the community has really embraced what we’re offering.”
The process of franchising
After seeing her business grow so quickly, Weaver knew she wanted to expand even more through franchising. The process, however, took longer than expected.
Weaver hired the team that wrote the book “The Franchise Bible,” led by author and franchise expert Rick Grossmann, to help her along the way.
“We wanted the best because we wanted to put together the best package to do this right,” Weaver said. “And we thought we were going to be ready to go in, like, nine months, but it took closer to 18 because it took so long to get the legal paperwork through.
“It was finally signed a couple of weeks ago, and I knew that there was an incredible person that wanted to open a location in Oak Harbor. We got her signed up right away, as soon as we were able.”
That’s where insurance agent Jackielynn Larsen has come in.
Larsen has never owned a franchise before but said she wants to get out of the insurance business. She said her late mother encouraged her to open a business.
“When she passed away, it started bothering me,” Larsen said. “I thought ‘I have the money, let’s do this.’”
Larsen is a longtime customer of Cosmic Veggies. She has a restricted diet, so the health-focused food was something she initially appreciated.
“I always talked to Elizabeth about opening one in Oak Harbor,” she said. “So when she brought it up to me, I said ‘Cool, I would love to do that.’”
Weaver has been closely involved with the new location and to get things started she is teaching Larsen how to make the top 15 food items and the top 15 drink items.
“Eventually we'll have the entire menu," Weaver said. "We’ll get them really, really trained and going and then add everything else. I don’t want to overwhelm them.”
Larsen said she thinks there needs to be more healthy options in Oak Harbor, and she is excited to introduce Cosmic Veggies to the community.
“I want to keep it as close as possible to what (Weaver) has,” Larsen said. “I want it to be the same because that’s what the name is all about: healthy and plant-based.”
Larsen is in the process of renovating the kitchen at the new location and hopes to open May 1. The new store is at 661 SE Fidalgo Ave.
