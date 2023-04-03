MOUNT VERNON — Nearly 500 people showed up to taste some chili and chowder and to cast their vote at this year’s Skagit Chili & Chowder Cook-Off.
This was the best turnout yet, according to Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce Operations Director Jeremy Kindlund.
Returning champion Tony Schollaert, owner of Newton’s Plumbing, brought the heat, but there was no shortage of competition at Saturday’s event.
Schollaert said he tweaked the recipe a bit, but mostly kept the winning recipe the same.
First-year competitor Garry Priam of Diventa Delizioso used his background of Caribbean flavors and Italian cooking to create a cacophony of flavors without making his chili overly spicy.
Susana Ipanaque, owner of La Peruanita, also competed for the first time with her Peruvian-style chili, using toasted corn instead of the usual crackers.
“It’s the Peruvian touch,” she said.
Although competitors also came from Whatcom and Snohomish counties, Skagit was well-represented among the winners.
The Swinomish Casino & Lodge won first place in the professional chili category, and Skagit River Brewery took a strong second place. Skagit River Brewery also placed first for professional chowder and took home the Craft Stove Best of Show award.
The Farmhouse Restaurant by Shawn O’Donnell took second place in professional chowder for the second year in a row.
Floyd Lloyd’s BBQ took home the first-place prize in the amateur chowder category. Kindlund said the tenderloin in the chowder really set the team apart.
Schollaert once again took home the first-place amateur chili prize, and Camp Korey, which also held a donation drive during the event, was awarded the Best Decorated booth.
