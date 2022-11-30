Festival of trees.jpg
Decorated Christmas trees are seen Nov. 22 in preparation for the Festival of Trees in Burlington.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

This year's Festival of Trees raised about $520,000 for the Skagit Regional Health Foundation's Cardiac Cares Capital Campaign. 

Foundation Executive Director Linda Frizzell was not sure what to expect this year since it was the first in-person Festival of Trees since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.


