Decorated Christmas trees are seen Nov. 22 in preparation for the Festival of Trees in Burlington.
This year's Festival of Trees raised about $520,000 for the Skagit Regional Health Foundation's Cardiac Cares Capital Campaign.
Foundation Executive Director Linda Frizzell was not sure what to expect this year since it was the first in-person Festival of Trees since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frizzell said 600 people attended the gala, 250 attended the Jolly Gingerbread Jingle Breakfast and nearly 2,000 came out to the Family Festival Days.
"To see the success of this event is truly to appreciate the generosity of our amazing community coming together to support a vital patient service," Frizzell said in a news release.
During the auction, 27 trees were sold. The tree titled "Haute Coco" brought in $25,000 after a $10,000 match, said Frizzell.
The funds from the event go toward the Cardiac Cares Capital Campaign, which is seeking $3 million to purchase updated equipment for Skagit Regional Health's cardiac catheterization labs.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
